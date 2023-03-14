The Falcons are slated to sign Heinicke to a two-year contract, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Heinicke is expected to join a quarterback room currently led by second-year pro Desmond Ridder, putting him in a position to take up a veteran role. An Atlanta native who will turn 30 on Wednesday, Heinicke logged 24 regular-season starts with the Commanders over the past two seasons, including a 2021 campaign where he operated as the team's top signal-caller.