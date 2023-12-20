Head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday that the Falcons plan to have Heinicke serve as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 season, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming Heinicke doesn't lose the job due to injury, he'll wrap up the regular season with starts against the Colts, Bears and Saints, with Desmond Ridder presumably operating as his backup. In Heinicke's only full game this season -- a Week 9 loss to the Vikings -- he completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For fantasy purposes, Heinicke finds himself as an emergency option in leagues that include multiple lineup spots for quarterbacks, and his presence doesn't move the needle too significantly in either direction for key skill-position players such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.