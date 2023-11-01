Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Heinicke will start versus the Vikings on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Heinicke will start Week 9 despite Desmond Ridder being cleared to operate as Atlanta's backup, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. In relief of Ridder versus the Titans in Week 8, Heinicke entered to start the second half and completed 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown, with zero interceptions. Smith noted that the quarterback change is a short-term decision focused on the Minnesota matchup, but if Heinicke can move this offense efficiently on Sunday he could keep a grip on the starting gig.