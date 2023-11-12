Heinicke (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game at Arizona, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Heinicke had completed eight of 15 passes for 55 yards and one touchdown while rushing four times for 34 yards. Desmond Ridder took over under center for Heinicke. With a Week 11 bye on tap, the Falcons don't play again until Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Saints.