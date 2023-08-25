Heinicke played two drives and threw two incomplete passes in Thursday's preseason game against Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's starters dominated Atlanta's backups, quickly making it 14-0. Heinicke will look on from the sideline Week 1 against the Panthers while Desmond Ridder gets the start under center.
