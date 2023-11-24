Heinicke (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

He'll only be the backup even if he plays, with coach Arthur Smith announcing earlier this week that Desmond Ridder will return to the starting QB role and could stay there for the rest of the season. Heinicke finally got his shot in November, but he struggled in his three appearances -- all losses -- and came out of the third game with a hamstring injury. He's still not 100 percent after a Week 11 bye, potentially giving Logan Woodside a chance to step up to the backup QB job for a game or two.