Heinicke (ankle) was a full participation in Friday's practice and does not carry and injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Heinicke was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he's now cleared and fully on track to start on the road in Chicago. He'll look to take advantage of a vulnerable Bears secondary after having gone 23-for-33 passing for 229 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Colts in Week 16.