The Falcons intend for Heinicke to start over Desmond Ridder in Sunday's game against the Colts, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Heinicke is usurping Ridder on the depth chart for the second time this season, a change that could well last the remainder of the 2023 campaign. The move comes following Ridder's game-sealing red zone interception during Atlanta's loss to Carolina in Week 15, a mistake which effectively ended the Falcons' playoff hopes. Heinicke has been serviceable if unimpressive in limited action this season, having completed 41 of 74 pass attempts for 498, three touchdowns and one interception across three appearances.