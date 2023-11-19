Heinicke (hamstring) is expected to return to a backup role in the Falcons' Week 12 game against the Saints with Atlanta planning to restore Desmond Ridder as its starting quarterback coming out of a Week 11 bye, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Heinicke made his Atlanta debut Week 8, when he replaced a struggling Ridder in the second half of a 28-23 loss to the Titans. After throwing for a touchdown and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt against Tennessee, Heinicke was named the starter for both of Atlanta's subsequent two contests. The quarterback change didn't lead to better results, however, as Atlanta dropped games to the Vikings and Cardinals while Heinicke completed 29 of 53 pass attempts for 323 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Heinicke also sustained a low-grade hamstring injury in the loss to Arizona, though the injury likely wasn't a major factor in Atlanta's decision to hand the starting gig back to Ridder. Prior to the bye week, head coach Arthur Smith said that he had no interest in playing "musical chairs" at quarterback on a game-by-game basis, so Ridder could have a decent amount of leash as he moves back ahead of Heinicke on the depth chart.