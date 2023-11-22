Heinicke (hamstring) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Heinicke practicing in any capacity can be viewed as positive news after Joe Patrick of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reported Monday that the quarterback was unlikely to take part in practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Saints. Before the team's Week 11 bye, Heinicke drew starts Week 9 against Minnesota and Week 10 against Arizona, but he left the latter game due to a hamstring injury. Desmond Ridder has been named the starting quarterback for Week 12, so even if Heinicke is ultimately healthy enough to suit up Sunday, he would be available strictly in a backup capacity.