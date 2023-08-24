Heinicke likely will get the start for Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers with Desmond Ridder not in uniform ahead of kickoff, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

After starting 24 games with the Commanders over the last two seasons, Heinicke joined up with the Falcons this offseason to serve as Ridder's backup. Heinicke didn't play in Atlanta's exhibition opener at Miami but took the field last Friday versus the Bengals, completing 13 of 21 passes for 162 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for 14 yards. Once Heinicke hits the sideline for good Thursday, fellow reserve Logan Woodside will take over the offense.