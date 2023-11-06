Heinicke will start Sunday's game against Arizona, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Heinicke was serviceable during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, as he completed 21 of 38 passes for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception, even without Drake London (groin). Heinicke will have another change to make his case as Atlanta's starting signal-caller in Week 10, but head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that the team will re-evaluate the position during the Week 11 bye. Heinicke wasn't a significant improvement over Desmond Ridder during the Week 9 loss, so he'll likely need to display better results against the Cardinals if he hopes to solidify his role for the second half of the season.