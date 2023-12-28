Heinicke (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Heinicke is operating with practice restrictions during Week 17 prep due to an ankle issue, and he'll have one more opportunity Friday to get back to full participation, at which point Atlanta may tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 229 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 23-for-33 passing that he put together during this past Sunday's win against the Colts.