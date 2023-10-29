Heinicke completed 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Heinecke entered the game to start the second half in relief of Desmond Ridder, who was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return. Heinicke had a significant amount of success, leading the Falcons on four scoring drives, specifically two touchdowns and two field goals. Despite those results, coach Arthur Smith said he was simply being cautious with Ridder and remains confident in the second-year quarterback, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.