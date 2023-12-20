Coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday that the Falcons plan to play out the remainder of the 2023 season with Heinicke as the starting quarterback, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Heinicke is set to start Atlanta's final three regular-season games against the Colts, Bears and Saints, with Desmond Ridder presumably on hand to operate as his backup. In Heinicke's only full game this season, a Week 9 loss to the Vikings, he completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For fantasy purposes, Heinicke finds himself as an emergency option in leagues that allow multiple quarterbacks in the lineup, and his presence doesn't move the needle too significantly for skill-position players Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.