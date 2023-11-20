Heinicke (hamstring) isn't expected to practice this week, Joe Patrick of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports.

While making his second consecutive start in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, Heinicke was knocked out of the game early due to a hamstring strain and is still in recovery mode following a Week 11 bye. Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reported over the weekend that the Falcons were planning on restoring Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback coming out of the bye week, so Heinicke will be limited to a backup role Sunday against the Saints even if he gets the green light to suit up this weekend. The hamstring strain might have been a factor in Heinicke being demoted to the backup role, though he didn't help his case for hanging onto the starting job by completing 29 of 53 pass attempts for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Falcons losses to the Vikings and Cardinals.