Quitoriano went without a target while playing eight of 65 snaps on offense Sunday in the Falcons' 34-27 win over the Commanders.

Quitoriano has been active as the Falcons' No. 3 tight end through each of the first four games of the season but has seen just as much playing time on special teams as offense. He has yet to draw a target and will continue to function mostly as a blocker when he takes the field with the offense.