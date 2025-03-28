The Falcons are signing Quitoriano (calf) on Friday after hosting him for a workout, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Quitoriano was limited to seven-regular season appearances with Houston in 2024 before sustaining a calf injury. He didn't record any receptions in that span. Now having proved his healthy via a workout with Atlanta, Quitoriano will spend the offseason competing to secure another reserve gig.
