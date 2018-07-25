Parks signed with the Falcons on Wednesday.

The signing comes as a bit of surprise given the time off since Parks last played a down in the NFL back in 2015. Parks owns tremendous size at 6-foot-2 which gives him an advantage most secondary players in the league do not have. The biggest challenge for the 28-year-old will be whether he can re-acclimate himself to the pace of the game again.

