Falcons' Terrell McClain: Looking to fill void at defensive tackle
McClain will be competing with Deadrin Senat for a starting defensive tackle spot alongside Grady Jarrett, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Atlanta signed McClain to a one-year contract in May to be a rotational player at the very least, if not a candidate to fill the vacant starting role at defensive tackle that arose when Dontari Poe departed to Carolina during free agency. Defensive line coach Bryant Young said of McClain earlier this offseason, "He's a guy that's been around and has experience. He's a good run defender (and) I think he'll help us in being able to push the pocket as well." It's plausible that McClain will get the nod for the opening-day starting 11 given that Jack Crawford has been easing his way back into practice after suffering a torn bicep last season, while Deadrin Senat may need some time to develop before the coaching staff entrusts the rookie to a down-in, down-out workload.
