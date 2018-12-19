Falcons' Terrell McClain: Practices in full
McClain (toe) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McClain sat out Atlanta's win over the Cardinals in Week 15 due to a toe injury, but now appears to be nearing a full recovery. If the veteran defensive end is able to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, expect him to slot back into his usual starting role.
-
