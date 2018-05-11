Falcons' Terrell McClain: Signs with Atlanta
McClain signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Friday, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.
The addition of McClain to the Falcons' defensive line addresses a major need at tackle alongside Grady Jarrett and Vic Beasley. McClain was most recently released by the Redskins nearly two weeks ago after just one season with the franchise. The veteran defensive tackle appeared in 12 games in Washington in 2017, recording 20 total tackles and two sacks.
