McClain accounted for 17 tackles and one sack for the Falcons in 2018.

A journeyman playing for his third team in as many years, McClain suited up 13 times for a Falcons defense that ranked eighth-worst against the run in 2018. He's mostly contributed as a rotational player across eight pro seasons, but his five starts this season were the second most for McClain since his rookie campaign of 2011 with the Panthers. McClain's future in Atlanta remains up in the air with his contract expiring this winter, and the promising Deadrin Senat potentially looking at an increased workload at nose tackle moving forward.