Falcons' Terrell McClain: Won't play Week 15
McClain (toe) will not suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
McClain will miss his first game of the season due to a toe injury. As long as the veteran defensive tackle remains sidelined, expect Deadrin Senat to benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.
