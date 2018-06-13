Falcons' Terrence Magee: Inks deal with Atlanta
Magee signed a contract with the Falcons on Wednesday.
Magee has a history with the Falcons, having signed and been released by the club once already this offseason and another time during the 2017 campaign. He will attempt to win a roster spot in training camp, but will likely be relegated to special-teams work if he cracks the 53-man unit.
