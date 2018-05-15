Magee was waived by Atlanta on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magee has bounced around the league during his first three seasons as a pro, spending time with the Ravens, Rams, Seahawks, Browns and Falcons after going undrafted out of LSU. Magee served as a change-of-pace back in his collegiate career, handling 226 carries over four seasons with the Tigers, but he has recorded only five carries in seven regular-season appearances since entering the NFL. The 5-foot-9 running back will seek to find a new home for the 2018 season at a decisive juncture of his career.