Falcons' Terrence Magee: Picked up by Falcons
Magee signed by the Falcons off the Browns' practice squad on Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons had an open spot on their 53-man roster, and with Devonta Freeman (concussion) likely out for the team's upcoming matchup against the Seahawks, they opted to scoop up Magee. Carries figure to be hard to come by for the 24-year-old, as he will still be the third running back on the depth chart even if Freeman sits out. However, he will likely provide help on special teams to go along with running back depth.
