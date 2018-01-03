Falcons' Terrence Magee: Re-signs with Falcons
Magee signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, he reports.
Magee played a depth role in two games earlier this season as Devonta Freeman battled a concussion, but he was released when Freeman completed the league's protocol. Freeman is currently nursing a knee injury ahead of Saturday's playoff game, but Magee will likely still only play on special teams either way.
