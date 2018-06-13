Magee signed on the dotted line with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Magee has a history, to say the least, with the Falcons, having signed and been released by the club once already this offseason and another time during the 2017 campaign. He will attempt to latch on to the club as a special teams contributor but likely faces an uphill battle in his quest for a 53-man roster spot.

