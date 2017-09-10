Falcons' Terron Ward: Active Sunday
Ward (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at Chicago.
A limited participant in practice this week, Ward was more or less expected to be available as the third running back due to the absence of fellow reserve Brian Hill (ankle). Having said that, Ward will find snaps difficult to come by unless an injury befalls Devonta Freeman or Tevin Coleman.
