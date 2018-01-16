Ward didn't earn a carry or a target as the Falcons fell to the Eagles 15-10 in the divisional round.

Simply put, when Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are healthy, Ward has a difficult time finding playing time, let alone getting carries or targets. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and it seems likely he'll gravitate towards a less crowded backfield, but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed touches or even a roster spot in 2018.