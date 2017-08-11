Falcons' Terron Ward: Finds end zone in preseason opener
Ward carried 11 times for 48 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Dolphins. He added 16 yards while securing all three of his targets.
Ward enjoyed an effective preseason opener, leading the team in carries and yards while scoring their lone rushing touchdown of the night. He was also utilized in the passing game, finishing tied for second in targets. Ward was effective in limited duty last season -- he averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 31 totes -- but he still has Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman to contend with as he vies for more involvement in 2017.
