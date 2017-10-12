Falcons' Terron Ward: Full participant Wednesday
Ward (neck/shoulder) was a full participant at the Falcon's practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ward has been sidelined since mid-September with the neck and shoulder issues but finally appears to be in the clear. Assuming the 25-year-old suffers no setbacks the rest of the week, he should resume his role as a depth running back behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
