Ward (neck/shoulder) was a full participant at the Falcon's practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ward has been sidelined since mid-September with the neck and shoulder issues but finally appears to be in the clear. Assuming the 25-year-old suffers no setbacks the rest of the week, he should resume his role as a depth running back behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

