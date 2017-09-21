Falcons' Terron Ward: Limited participant Thursday
Ward sustained neck and shoulder injuries and was a limited participant at practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The fact Ward was still a limited participant suggests the injuries aren't overly serious, but his status for Sunday's game against the Lions is unclear. The 25-year-old is mostly a special teams player at this point, and Atlanta's offensive gameplan is unlikely to change much in his absence.
