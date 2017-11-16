Falcons' Terron Ward: Limited Thursday
Ward was limited in practice Thursday due to a knee injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Falcons are already bracing for one game without starting running back Devonta Freeman, who is contending with a concussion and didn't participate Thursday. To make matters worse, the backfield has been dealt another hit with Ward's knee injury. His ability to practice in some capacity helps his cause, but Tevin Coleman would be poised for a workhorse outing if Ward is unable to ditch the concern. Ultimately, Ward has two more practices to change the narrative, so he could serve as a change-of-pace option to Coleman if he proves healthy.
