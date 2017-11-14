Ward carried the ball nine times for 23 yards during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys.

They were the first carries of the season for Ward, who finds himself behind the dynamic duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. There's no reason to get too excited, however. The carries were likely just a means of preserving the star backs as seven of Ward's nine carries came in the fourth quarter with the Falcons up multiple scores.

