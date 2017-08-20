Ward rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and added a two-yard catch during Sunday's preseason loss to the Steelers.

Ward capped Atlanta's opening drive with a touchdown, the second of his preseason. Overshadowed in his career by the duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, Ward was able to shine a bit on Sunday with Freeman recovering from a concussion and Coleman left with limited reps. Ward looked good in limited opportunities last year as well, but with just so many carries to go around and the reigning MVP throwing passes, look for Ward's preseason carriage to turn into a pumpkin come September barring injuries up top.