Falcons' Terron Ward: Totals 32 yards against Bucs
Ward rushed for 35 yards on seven carries and lost three yards on a catch during Sunday's 34-20 win over Tampa Bay. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Ward saw 20 offensive snaps on Sunday with Devota Freeman (concussion) out of the lineup. It was also the third straight game of at least seven touches after no touches for the first six games of the year. The way Ward's season began is worth keeping note of, along with Freeman's health. An Atlanta backfield with a healthy Freeman and Tevin Coleman has little room for Ward.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...