Ward rushed for 35 yards on seven carries and lost three yards on a catch during Sunday's 34-20 win over Tampa Bay. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Ward saw 20 offensive snaps on Sunday with Devota Freeman (concussion) out of the lineup. It was also the third straight game of at least seven touches after no touches for the first six games of the year. The way Ward's season began is worth keeping note of, along with Freeman's health. An Atlanta backfield with a healthy Freeman and Tevin Coleman has little room for Ward.