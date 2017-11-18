Ward (knee) was absent from the Falcons' injury report and will be in line to play Monday against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was limited in practice Thursday due to a knee injury but will take the field Monday night. Devonta Freeman (concussion) has been ruled out of the contest, which will make Tevin Coleman the lead back and Ward the No. 2 option. As long as he remains healthy, Ward seems likely to see increased action Monday night given the Falcons' dual back play style.