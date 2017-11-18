Falcons' Terron Ward: Will play Monday
Ward (knee) was absent from the Falcons' injury report and will be in line to play Monday against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ward was limited in practice Thursday due to a knee injury but will take the field Monday night. Devonta Freeman (concussion) has been ruled out of the contest, which will make Tevin Coleman the lead back and Ward the No. 2 option. As long as he remains healthy, Ward seems likely to see increased action Monday night given the Falcons' dual back play style.
More News
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...