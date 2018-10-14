Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Another underwhelming performance in Week 6

Coleman compiled 35 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding a six-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 34-29 win against Tampa Bay.

Coleman hasn't exactly taken the bull by the horns with Devonta Freeman (knee) inactive for four of Atlanta's six games this season. Since breaking 100 yards against Carolina in Week 2 (his first start of the year), Coleman has averaged a meager 2.9 yards per carry with zero rushing scores. Some value has been salvaged in the passing game -- with Coleman accounting for two receiving touchdowns in the Falcons' past four games -- but it's rookie Ito Smith who keeps vulturing the rushing scores (three rushing touchdowns on 21 carries since Week 4). Atlanta will look to pound the rock on the Giants in a Week 7 Monday night showdown against a front seven that ranks bottom-10 against the run with 121.7 yards allowed per game.

