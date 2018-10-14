Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Another unthrilling performance in Week 6
Coleman compiled 35 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding a six-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 34-29 win against Tampa Bay.
Coleman hasn't exactly taken the bull by the horns with Devonta Freeman (knee) inactive for four of Atlanta's six games this season. Since breaking 100 yards against Carolina in Week 2 (his first start of the year), Coleman has averaged a meager 2.9 yards per carry with zero rushing scores. Some value has been salvaged in the passing game, with Coleman accounting for two receiving touchdowns in the Falcons' past four games, but its Ito Smith who keeps vulturing the rushing scores (Smith with three rushing touchdowns on 21 carries since Week 4). Atlanta will look to pound the rock on the Giants Monday night, facing a front seven that ranks bottom-10 against the run with 121.7 yards allowed per game.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed on report with shin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...