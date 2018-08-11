Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Gang Green defense
Coleman rushed for eight yards on three attempts in a 17-0 loss to the Jets on Friday night.
Coleman got the starting nod at running back for the inactive Devonta Freeman (healthy scratch), taking the field for one drive with Matt Ryan and the first-team offense. There was little room to run for the 25-year-old scatback in his brief appearance, as he was contained to a one-yard gain on his first touch of the season (a toss right that was blown up by Nathan Shepherd). His longest run of the night came from a six-yard scamper a few plays later on a draw, when the Falcons were facing a 3rd-and-22 following two early penalties and a failed screen play.
