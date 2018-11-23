Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Saints defense
Coleman managed just six yards on eight carries, adding three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.
A touchdown reception salvaged Coleman's night against the Saints, but he transitioned out of the game script with Atlanta falling into a two-touchdown first-half deficit in what was already a wildly inefficient showing on the ground (fewer than one yard per carry). Production as a pass catcher has made the fourth-year back a high-floor RB2 option of late, with 3.5 catches and 32.8 receiving yards per game since Week 9 after putting up just 2.1 catches and 19.6 yards per game prior. There have been flashes of brilliance in what is a contract year for the 25-year old back, but he's overall been underwhelming as a rusher, logging less than 4.0 YPC six times in 11 appearances this year, and 10 times over his past 15 regular-season games dating back to 2017. Sunday brings a challenging matchup going up against a Baltimore defense that's allowed the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 85 scrimmage yards•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Quiet in Week 10 loss•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hopes to stay in Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Grabs two receiving touchdowns•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's victory•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will lead backfield moving forward•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...