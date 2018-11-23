Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Saints defense

Coleman managed just six yards on eight carries, adding three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.

A touchdown reception salvaged Coleman's night against the Saints, but he transitioned out of the game script with Atlanta falling into a two-touchdown first-half deficit in what was already a wildly inefficient showing on the ground (fewer than one yard per carry). Production as a pass catcher has made the fourth-year back a high-floor RB2 option of late, with 3.5 catches and 32.8 receiving yards per game since Week 9 after putting up just 2.1 catches and 19.6 yards per game prior. There have been flashes of brilliance in what is a contract year for the 25-year old back, but he's overall been underwhelming as a rusher, logging less than 4.0 YPC six times in 11 appearances this year, and 10 times over his past 15 regular-season games dating back to 2017. Sunday brings a challenging matchup going up against a Baltimore defense that's allowed the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs.