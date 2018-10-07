Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers
Coleman rushed for 15 yards on seven carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards as the Falcons fell 41-17 to the Steelers on Sunday.
Coleman has averaged 2.75 yards per carry over Atlanta's past three games, two of which came against defenses that entered Week 5 as bottom-10 teams in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (Pittsburgh and Cincinnati). Outside of a 107-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 2, the 25-year-old back has been contained to 29.5 rushing yards per game in his four other outings this season. Week 6 brings a challenging matchup for Coleman and the Falcons' stable of running backs, facing off with Tampa Bay's No. 6 rush defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed on report with shin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.