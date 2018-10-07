Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers

Coleman rushed for 15 yards on seven carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards as the Falcons fell 41-17 to the Steelers on Sunday.

Coleman has averaged 2.75 yards per carry over Atlanta's past three games, two of which came against defenses that entered Week 5 as bottom-10 teams in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (Pittsburgh and Cincinnati). Outside of a 107-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 2, the 25-year-old back has been contained to 29.5 rushing yards per game in his four other outings this season. Week 6 brings a challenging matchup for Coleman and the Falcons' stable of running backs, facing off with Tampa Bay's No. 6 rush defense.