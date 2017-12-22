Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Cleared to face Saints
Coleman (concussion) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Coleman was a limited practice participant Wednesday and a full participant Thursday and Friday, leaving no doubt about his status for Week 16. He'll return to a complementary role behind Devonta Freeman, who took advantage of Coleman's one-game absence with 27 touches for 194 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers. Coleman cleared the final hurdle in the concussion protocol Thursday.
