Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Cleared to play Week 17
Coleman (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, apparently showing enough to gain clearance for the season finale. He handled a 65 percent snap share in last week's 24-10 win over Carolina, taking 10 carries for 51 yards while Brian Hill piled up 115 yards on just eight totes. The two running backs figure to share work in what likely will be Coleman's final game with the Falcons.
