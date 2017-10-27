Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Cleared to play

Coleman (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The injury report confirms coach Dan Quinn's assertion that Coleman will be fine for Sunday. The third-year back is looking to bounce back from a season-low total of 16 scrimmage yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots. He'll face a Jets defense that's been solid against the run but has given up the seventh most receiving yards (359) to running backs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories