Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Cleared to play
Coleman (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The injury report confirms coach Dan Quinn's assertion that Coleman will be fine for Sunday. The third-year back is looking to bounce back from a season-low total of 16 scrimmage yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots. He'll face a Jets defense that's been solid against the run but has given up the seventh most receiving yards (359) to running backs.
