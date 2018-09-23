Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints

Coleman rushed for 33 yards on 15 carries, adding two catches for 14 yards and a receiving touchdown as the Falcons lost to the Saints 43-37 on Sunday.

Coleman has historically performed very well in games with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup, as he averaged 4.9 yards per carry in four such appearances coming into Sunday's game. The Saints' rush defense clamped down in holding Coleman to just 2.2 yards per carry, while containing Atlanta to 48 rushing yards as a team. It remains to be seen if Devonta Freeman (knee) will be healthy enough to return to the lineup in Week 4 against Cincinnati, but if not, Coleman will be receiving the bulk of the workload against a Bengals' rush defense that Carolina carved up for 230 rushing yards and two scores in Week 3.