Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints
Coleman rushed for 33 yards on 15 carries, adding two catches for 14 yards and a receiving touchdown as the Falcons lost to the Saints 43-37 on Sunday.
Coleman has historically performed very well in games with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup, as he averaged 4.9 yards per carry in four such appearances coming into Sunday's game. The Saints' rush defense clamped down in holding Coleman to just 2.2 yards per carry, while containing Atlanta to 48 rushing yards as a team. It remains to be seen if Devonta Freeman (knee) will be healthy enough to return to the lineup in Week 4 against Cincinnati, but if not, Coleman will be receiving the bulk of the workload against a Bengals' rush defense that Carolina carved up for 230 rushing yards and two scores in Week 3.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 125 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will get starting nod Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could handle lead role Week 2•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Tallies Atlanta's lone touchdown•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Sharp again in preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.