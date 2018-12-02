Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Continues to struggle

Coleman rushed for eight yards on six carries and added a three-yard catch during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore. He fumbled during the contest, but the offense maintained possession.

Atlanta is free-falling now with four consecutive losses. Coleman has struggled to spark his team during that span as the Falcons have failed to score 20 points in any of the last four games. During this stretch, Coleman's averaged 3.5 yards per carry as compared to the 4.2 yards per carry he entered with and is scoring once every 43 touches as compared to once every 19 touches through the seasons' first eight games. Next Sunday brings a middle-of-the-road Packers run defense, but it might be rookie Ito Smith, not Coleman, who benefits from the matchup following Coleman's recent struggles.