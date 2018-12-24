Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could play in regular-season finale
Head coach Dan Quinn said that while Coleman is dealing with a strained groin, the running back has a "good chance to play" in Sunday's season finale against Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman is expected to participate in walkthroughs Wednesday and Thursday, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic, and his ability to make it through those sessions will likely play a role in whether Coleman will suit up Sunday. If he ultimately is shut down, Atlanta will turn to a combination of Brian Hill and Jeremy Langford to spearhead the rushing attack.
